Man flown to hospital after pub fight, glassing

One man has been flown to hospital with serious facial injuries and another man has been charged after an alleged glassing at a Northern Rivers pub.

About 11pm on Friday, March 12, emergency services were called to a licenced premise in South Murwillumbah where they found a man with lacerations to his head.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and were told the man had been involved in an argument with another patron before he was struck over the head with a glass.

The 39-year-old was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious facial injuries.

A crime scene was established at the hotel, and an investigation into the incident was commenced.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The local man was refused bail and appeared before Tweed Heads Bail Court on Saturday, March 13, where he was given bail to reappear at the same court on May 10.