RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the Boyne Valley on Friday morning after a man suffered a suspected a snake bite.
News

Man flown to hospital after red belly black snake bite

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 9:02 AM
The rescue chopper left base at 11.39am after reports a man, 50, was bitten by a red belly black snake.

QAS attended the patient prior to the arrival of Rescue 300.

Once on scene an on-board flight doctor and critical care paramedic assessed and stabilised the patient before flying him to the Rockhampton Base Hospital where he received further treatment and observation.

boyne valley racq capricorn rescue snake bite gladstone
Gladstone Observer

