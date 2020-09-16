Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
Crime

Man found dead at home

by Angie Raphael
16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

Homicide Squad detectives are speaking to two people after the body of a 43-year-old man was found at a Perth home.

Police said paramedics requested assistance at a home in Lowanna Way, Armadale about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

"The circumstances surrounding the man's death are still being investigated and detectives are continuing to speak to two people, who are assisting with the investigation," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyone with information, including anyone who saw or heard something suspicious such as a disturbance in the area during the day, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man found dead at WA home

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dean Solomon details his next move in the AFL

        Premium Content Dean Solomon details his next move in the AFL

        AFL The respected football figure has opened up for the first time about his sensational exit from the Suns.

        'No place’ for proposed greyhound racing precinct in Tweed

        Premium Content 'No place’ for proposed greyhound racing precinct in Tweed

        Greyhounds Animal rights group rejects greyhound racing precinct bid in Tweed

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        News "The black watch that Theo was wearing wasn’t the one we thought"

        Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

        Premium Content Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

        News ONE Northern Rivers council is encouraging local businesses to get their staff into...