Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nana Glenn
Nana Glenn
News

Man found dead in burnt out bushfire zone

by Nick Hansen
14th Nov 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The body of a 58-year-old man has been found in the mid-north coast fire ground.

Local residents found the man's body at the southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin, about 34km from Kempsey just before midnight last night.
 

A man’s body has been found on burnt out bushland. Picture: Nathan Edwards
A man’s body has been found on burnt out bushland. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Police investigating the man's death said the body was found in burnt out bushland and while it had not been formally identified it was believed to be the body of a 58-year-old who lived in a nearby shed.Mid north coast officers have been told he was last seen on Friday.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity.

The southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin near where the body was found.
The southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin near where the body was found.

The discovery of the body takes the suspected death toll from the state's bushfire crisis to four after two people were found dead in Wytaliba and another north of Taree.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

bushfires death editors picks kempsey nsw fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclist to be taken for treatment after morning accident

        premium_icon Cyclist to be taken for treatment after morning accident

        Breaking NSW Ambulance are heading to a reported car and cyclist accident in Tweed Heads

        Tweed teenager champions kids in need

        premium_icon Tweed teenager champions kids in need

        News Tweed Heads teenager Sam Smith has organised a major fundraising event to support...

        When the Murwillumbah Auditorium will close

        premium_icon When the Murwillumbah Auditorium will close

        Council News During this time there will be some parking and traffic changes around the...

        Tweed Heads wins historic double

        Tweed Heads wins historic double

        Bowls For the first time, the same club has won the men’s and women’s four-person team...