Man found with MDMA after jumping into cop car

A Gladstone man who leapt into a police car after allegedly being assaulted was found with three MDMA capsules.

A Gladstone man who leapt into a police car after allegedly being assaulted was found with three MDMA capsules.

A Gladstone man who leapt into a police car after being allegedly assaulted was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug, a court has heard.

Lachlan Thomas Hoare, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Hoare's case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

Police observed Hoare crossing back and forth over Goondoon St about 3.20am on February 28, between different groups of people.

It was clear to police Hoare was heavily intoxicated, as he was unsteady on his feet and had trouble maintaining his balance while walking.

Police watched Hoare turn down Yarroon St and start running.

They followed as they were concerned about his safety.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

While running downhill, Hoare lost his balance and fell to the ground heavily.

As police stopped their vehicle at the intersection of Yarroon St and Central Lane, Hoare immediately got up and ran across the front of the vehicle before leaping into the back seat.

He landed on a female officer while doing so and was promptly arrested and transported only a few blocks to the Gladstone watch house.

During a search, police located Hoare's phone, wallet and a bottle of machinery lubricant.

A further inspection located three MDMA pills in Hoare's jeans' pocket, however, due to his intoxication levels police delayed their questioning.

During a later interview, Hoare said he had no comment to all questions about the pills that were found.

He was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Hoare's duty lawyer Jun Pepito said Hoare had no memory of obtaining the MDMA pills and had jumped into the police vehicle as a result of an alleged assault.

Mr Muirhead fined Hoare $750 and did not record a conviction.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

- Beaten, bleeding, threatened: Woman basher gets jail time

- Horrific domestic violence offender released from jail

- Phone smashed in heated domestic violence incident