News

Man glassed after argument at Kingscliff pub

by Nikki Todd
24th May 2018 5:09 PM

A MAN has been taken to hospital suffering facial injuries after he was glassed at a pub at Kingscliff overnight.

Police are investigating the assault, which happened about 7pm last night at the a hotel in Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

A 22-year-old man was in the gaming room at the hotel with friends when he was approached by a woman.

Police said the woman began to argue with the man and he tried to move away.

The woman, who is not believed to be known to the man, continued to follow him and the argument continued.

Another man intervened and assaulted the 22-year-old man with a glass schooner.

He was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital in a stable condition, suffering facial injuries.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District have commenced an investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

