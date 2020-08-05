Menu
A Sydney man will defend allegations he was supplying 10kg of ice on the Far North Coast.
Man goes to trial over alleged supply of 10kg of ice

Aisling Brennan
5th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A SYDNEY man will defend allegations he was supplying 10kg of ice on the Far North Coast.

Angga Sapria Malik, 32, was stopped by police on September 15 near Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

Police searched the car and allegedly found a black sports bag with 10 bags inside containing 10.167kg of ice.

Mr Malik pleaded not guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug in Lismore District Court last month.

The court heard four to five days will be needed for his trial, which is set for July 26, 2021.

Mr Malik remains on bail and is expected to appear via video link from Sydney on November 30, when the matter will be mentioned again.

A readiness hearing has also been set for May 14, 2021 in Lismore District court.

drug supply charges lismore district court northern rivers crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

