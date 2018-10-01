Man grabs cop's testicles in violent arrest at Banora Point

A man who grabbed a cop's testicles in a violent arrest at Banora Point has been charged.

A man who grabbed a cop's testicles in a violent arrest at Banora Point has been charged. Trevor Veale

A man who jumped two-storeys into a swimming pool in an attempt to escape police before grabbing an officer's testicles during a violent arrest has been charged with 19 offences.

Police said about 7.30am on Friday, officers attended a premise at Banora Point to arrest a 24-year-old man who had a number of outstanding arrest warrants.

The man was located in an apartment on the second floor of a unit block.

When the male became aware of police he jumped two-storeys from the verandah into a neighbouring yard where he jumped into the pool and swam to the far side.

He then attempted to run from the pool.

Police said a violent confrontation then took place where the man punched officers, grabbed hold of the testicles of one of the officers and kicked a number of police.

He was eventually restrained and taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with the warrants which total 19 offences including break, enter and steal, two charges of assaulting police and four charges of resisting arrest.

He has been refused bail to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday, October 2.