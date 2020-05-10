Menu
Matthew Deans
Man freed from car in Bruce Hwy crash

Tegan Annett
by
10th May 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 1:47 PM

Critical care paramedics were called to a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the southbound lane crash was reported at Bells Creek at 9.42pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one man from a car, due to his injuries.

He was treated by QAS for injuries to his arms and legs.

The other man was treated for a minor head injury.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the one lane of the highway was closed for about an hour.

bruce hwy queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital

