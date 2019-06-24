Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested following a stare off with police.
A man was arrested following a stare off with police. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man has stare off with cops before drugs, weapons arrest

Rick Koenig
by
24th Jun 2019 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who stared at police before he was caught with drugs, weapons and cash has been arrested by the Tweed Byron Police District.

About 10.45pm on Wednesday, police saw a white Subaru Outback travelling south on Station Street at Mullumbimby before it turned right onto Burringbar Street and parking outside the Commonwealth Bank.

The driver stared at police before getting out of his vehicle and walking towards the bank, still staring at police.

The man returned to the vehicle shortly after where police spoke with him before they searched the vehicle.

During the search, police found 3.05grams of methylamphetamine (ice), $2345 dollars in cash and a machette beside the driver's side chair.

They also located a laser pointer and drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Hospital for a blood and urine sample. He will appear in Mullumbimby Court on the 8th July.

drugs editors picks ice mullumbimby police tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tweed braces for thunderstorm, wet weather

    premium_icon Tweed braces for thunderstorm, wet weather

    Weather Cold and wet conditions are expectived to continue this week.

    • 24th Jun 2019 2:41 PM
    Murwillumbah schools neglected in budget

    premium_icon Murwillumbah schools neglected in budget

    Politics Saffin says education budget gets an 'F for fail'.

    COMMUNITY MOURNS: His smile 'would light up a room'

    premium_icon COMMUNITY MOURNS: His smile 'would light up a room'

    News "He was such a massive part of our club"

    In search of the Gold Coast's 'G' spot

    premium_icon In search of the Gold Coast's 'G' spot

    Technology We reveal the fastest places for using 5G on the Gold Coast

    • 24th Jun 2019 2:25 PM