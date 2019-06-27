Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
Crime

Man held following woman’s suspicious death

by Grace Mason
27th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in a northern Queensland community.

Specialist detectives and forensic officers are being flown into the Cape York community of Kowanyama today following the suspicious death of the 21-year-old woman.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker confirmed a 29-year-old man is in custody and assisting police with investigations.

He said the woman was initially taken to the local medical centre but was later pronounced dead.

More to come.

More Stories

custody editors picks northern queensland police investigation suspicious death

Top Stories

    How Tweed's youth can have their say in politics

    premium_icon How Tweed's youth can have their say in politics

    Politics "This is your chance to be heard”

    • 27th Jun 2019 10:17 AM
    The valuable lesson learned by the Hornets

    The valuable lesson learned by the Hornets

    Rugby League Cudgen face Northern United this weekend in an important match.

    • 27th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    The huge fines facing Tweed's illegal dumpsters

    premium_icon The huge fines facing Tweed's illegal dumpsters

    Council News Illegal dumping hit the natural beauty of our region, says council

    Terror laws see Tweed signature event cancelled

    premium_icon Terror laws see Tweed signature event cancelled

    News 'It's frightening that we have to be treated the same as Sydney'