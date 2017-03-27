Man hit as car veers onto footpath and dining area

A MAN is in hospital in a serious condition after a car veered onto a footpath and outdoor dining area at Kirra earlier today.

Queensland police investigations suggest about 1.20pm on Monday a car failed to negotiate a bend and drove onto a footpath and outdoor dining area where it struck the man on Musgrave Street.

The male pedestrian and male driver were transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with the pedestrian in a serious condition and the driver taken for further observation.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.