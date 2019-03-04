Menu
MURWILLUMBAH man taken to hospital after being struck by a car this morning
News

Man in hospital after being hit by car in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
4th Mar 2019 4:15 PM

A MURWILLUMBAH man is in the Gold Coast University Hospital after being struck by a car in Murwillumbah this morning. 

Police and ambulance services were called to Wollumbin St just after 6am this morning. 

The Murwillumbah man was taken to hospital with minor head injuries. 

Tweed Byron Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said police were still conducting their investigation into the incident. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage are encourage to contact police. 

murwillumbah pedestrian accident
Tweed Daily News

