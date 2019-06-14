Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to a property near Murwillumbah.
News

Man hurt after 10m fall down embankment

14th Jun 2019 6:57 AM

A MAN who fell about 10m down an embankment in dense bushland will be flown to hospital this morning.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said the service was called to a property at Tomewin, north west of Murwillumbah, early this morning.

A man had fallen 10m down an embankment.

"Due to the density of the surrounding bushland, the Ambulance NSW critical care paramedic and aircraft doctor were winched into the scene," the helicopter's spokesman said.

"Once there they treated the man for leg, pelvis and back injuries.

"The man is currently being transported with the medical team by local VRA crews in a four-wheel drive to the Murwillumbah airport.

"The helicopter is waiting there to transport the male to the Gold Coast University Hospital."

The man is reported to be in a stable condition.

