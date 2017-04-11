Man in court on string of charges following pursuit

A QUEENSLAND man this week faced court after failing to stop for police before leading them on a chase through Tweed streets.

Tweed Byron LAC police tried to stop the vehicle on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West at 2.20pm on March 25.

When the driver failed to pull over a police pursuit followed with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop when it hit a gutter in Wollemi St.

A 47-year-old Dutton Park man was found to have a BAC of 0.066, had been driving with a disqualified licence and had prescription medication for which he had no script.

He was charged with dangerous driving, possessing a restricted substance, low range drink driving and driving with a disqualified licence.

He was due to appear before the Tweed Heads Local Court on April 10.