A man has been taken to hospital with stab wounds. Pic: Keryn Stevens
News

Man in critical condition after being stabbed

Cathy Adams
6th Oct 2020 8:10 AM
A WOMAN has been charged and a man is in a critical condition after being stabbed at Tweed Heads yesterday.

At about 7.30pm (Monday October 5), emergency services were called to a unit on Bay Street, Tweed Heads, after reports of a physical altercation.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and found a 38-year-old man suffering a stab wound to the shoulder.

A 34-year-old woman was found nearby with a laceration to her lip.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in a critical, but stable condition.

The woman was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment before she was arrested and conveyed to Tweed Heads Police Station.

She was charged with wound person intend to cause grievous bodily harm (DV) and was refused bail to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Police will allege the man and woman, who are known to each other, had a verbal argument before the man punched the woman in the face, causing her to split her lip. The woman then allegedly stabbed the man.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.


