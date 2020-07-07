Menu
Two people were injured and one airlifted following a horrific single vehicle crash on Waterfall Way on Tuesday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.
Man in hospital after fiery smash

Janine Watson
7th Jul 2020 10:50 AM | Updated: 12:13 PM
A 53-year-old man is in a stable condition after being rescued from the scene of a horrific single vehicle crash.

The incident occured around 6.30am this morning on Waterfall Way, 15km west of Ebor near Western Boundary Trail.

The vehicle lost control and smashed into an embankment bursting into flames.

The 53-year-old was taken by ambulance then choppered to Tamworth Rural Refereal Hospital suffering head injuries.

The second occupant received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Emergency services responding to the single vehicle smash this morning. Photo : Northern NSW Helicppter Rescue Service
The 185km Waterfall Way is a scenic drive that links Coffs Harbour and Armidale.

It's very windy and steep in sections and has seen a number of serious accidents over the years.

The road passes through rainforest, river valleys and waterfalls, including New England and Dorrigo National Parks.

