A man in his 50s is in hospital following a motorbike crash. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

A man in his 50s is in hospital following a motorbike crash in Clothiers Creek.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said paramedics got the call just before 11.30am on Friday to attend the crash on Clothiers Creek Rd.

He said initial reports suggested he’d come off his motorbike and sustained a leg injury.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital.

