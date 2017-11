A man has been taken to hospital after an incident in Murwillumbah.

POLICE have responded to an incident where a man was allegedly acting violently in Murwillumbah this afternoon.

Tweed/Byron LAC Inspector Bobbie Cullen said police were called to the incident about 5.40pm.

Insp Cullen said a man had been taken to hospital with a number of injuries.

She said no charges had yet been laid in relation to the incident.

Meanwhile, there have been reports on social media that a number of shops in the town have sustained damaged.

More details to come.