Man in serious condition after Kingscliff stabbing

A MAN is in hospital in a serious condition after suffering stab wounds to his head and body in Kingscliff on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Kingscliff St, after reports a 56-year-old man had been stabbed, just before 11pm.

NSW police allege the victim had multiple stab wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen when they arrived at the Kingscliff address.

Police have seized a hunting knife found at the scene which will be forensically examined.

Initial reports suggest the 56-year-old and another man got into a disagreement on Sunday night, which turned into an altercation that led to the stabbing.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the unit before being taken by NSW Ambulance to the Gold Coast University Hospital to undergo surgery.

No arrests have been made.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.