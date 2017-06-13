Man injured during attempted robbery

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery of a man in Tweed Heads.

About 9.15pm on Monday, June 12 a 69-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle parked on Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads when he was approached by a man.

The occupant wound his window down and in doing so the man reached in and started punching the 69-year-year-old in the head.

The man opened the driver's side door and attempted to get in. The occupant managed to fight him off and close the door, however, the man continued to assault the occupant through the open window.

A man who witnessed the incident came to the aid of the older man who had suffered significant facial injuries including a broken nose.

The male attacker ran from the scene and is described as Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged between 20 to 30 years-old, with a thin build and wearing dark track pants and an orange and black hooded jumper.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.