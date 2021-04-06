Menu
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a train station that left a man with leg injuries.
Man injured in drive-by shooting at train station

Danielle Buckley
6th Apr 2021
Police are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Brisbane train station yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the 36-year-old had been shot as he was walking on Hudson St outside Wooloowin train station just before 5.30pm.

The shooter drove up to him in a dark sedan, shot him then fled the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Nearby residents reported hearing a "loud clap" in the street.

Anyone who was on Hudson St between 5.20pm and 5.40pm and has dashcam footage or may have witnessed something is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man injured in drive-by shooting at train station

