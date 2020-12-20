Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a machete
A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a machete
Crime

Man injured in ‘targeted’ machete attack

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
20th Dec 2020 11:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was attacked with a machete and left with wounds to his hand and leg.

The attack on the 34-year-old happened at home on Anne St, Chinderah about 11.15pm on Friday.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were alerted by the attack after the man was taken to the Tweed Hospital with a wounded hand and leg.

A Tweed man was attacked with a machete.
A Tweed man was attacked with a machete.

A police spokesman said it was later realised he had been hit with a machete, or similar, and had non-life threatening injuries.

"It is believed this was a targeted assault with the alleged offenders known to the victim," he said.

He said police latter stopped a Toyota van at Ewingsdale, near Byron Bay. They arrested three men and another two fled on foot.

A weapon was recovered and the van was seized. Investigations continue.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage of the incident at 11.15pm on Friday, December 18 to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crimestoppers.

 

 

 

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man injured in 'targeted' machete attack

crime editors picks gold coast machete attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Black Summer: ‘The trauma remains, we don’t just move on’

        Premium Content Black Summer: ‘The trauma remains, we don’t just move on’

        News From the grief of losing loved ones to rebuilding homes and starting lives over, the pain of the Black Summer bushfires is very real on the south coast of NSW.

        Class of COVID: Girls triumph over boys in NSW's HSC 2020

        Premium Content Class of COVID: Girls triumph over boys in NSW's HSC 2020

        Education HSC 2020: Girls dominate in the NSW's class of COVID-19

        When land will be released in next stage of subdivision

        Premium Content When land will be released in next stage of subdivision 

        Property NEW residential lots are being made available in the next stage of an established...

        'Have we gone mad?' Call for tide to shift on coastline plan

        Premium Content 'Have we gone mad?' Call for tide to shift on coastline plan

        Environment AS THE community has its say on seven options, a Byron councillor has criticised...