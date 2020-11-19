Man jailed for assault that threw police officer backwards

A court has heard a police officer was thrown backwards when a man punched him in the face at Byron Bay Police Station. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A MAN who punched a Byron Bay police officer so hard he was thrown backwards will spend up to a year behind bars.

Jamie Bloomfield, 25, from Loganlea in Queensland, had been subject to an arrest warrant dating back to mid-2019 when police found him passed out in the Main Beach carpark shortly before 3am on Sunday.

Because of his heavily intoxicated state, two senior constables took Bloomfield to Byron Bay Police Station to sober up.

According to court documents, he was so affected by alcohol he could not give police his name.

While two other officers helped to walk him into the custody area at the police station, Bloomfield suddenly punched one of them in the face, police said in court documents.

This punch "landed between the constable's eyes, causing him immediate pain and discomfort" and knocked him backwards.

The officer suffered a superficial laceration, swelling and slight bruising.

When Bloomfield, originally from Redfern, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court by video link on Monday, solicitor Elizabeth Smallwood said her client had no memory of the incident.

But he pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer sin the execution of their duty.

At the time, Bloomfield was subject to an arrest warrant, issued in July last year after he failed to answer to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that assault incident involved a dispute over a television with his brother-in-law in Sydney last June.

At that time, Bloomfield was already serving a community corrections order for another assault, against another brother-in law.

Ms Smallwood told the court of her client's difficult upbringing.

She said Bloomfield had been the victim of a serious assault, which left him with a brain injury.

She said her client had been on his way back to Redfern, where he has support networks available.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said the Sunday morning incident could have had far more serious consequences.

"It's just … sheer luck that he wasn't severely injured by that type of assault," she said.

"My view is these offences are so serious and, given you were already on orders for very similar matters and you broke those, my view is today's matters can only properly be dealt with by a term of imprisonment," Ms Stafford said.

She sentenced him to 12 months' prison.

His non-parole period will end in May next year.