Rapist used blackmail and threats to force woman into sex

A MAN who blackmailed a woman into continuing an affair with him and threatened to "tie her up and throw her in the Adelaide River and make her bleed for the crocodiles" if she didn't has been jailed for rape.

Anh The Dang, 57, was found guilty of rape by a Supreme Court jury after threatening to show the woman's husband covertly recorded video of them together if she broke up with him.

The court heard the affair started in September last year but by November, the woman told Dang she felt ashamed and wanted to end it.

In response, Dang showed the her a video of them having sex he had recorded without her knowledge and told her he would put it on Facebook if she left him.

On December 1, the woman told Dang she wanted to end the affair, despite the video and would ask her husband's forgiveness.

It was then that Dang produced a knife and pointed it at her chest saying "You mother f***er, I am going to kill you," while she begged him not to.

In sentencing Dang to five years in prison, Justice Stephen Southwood said the woman then agreed to have sex with him again "because she was afraid that if she yelled or ran away, he would kill her".

"I find that the victim did not consent to engaging in sexual intercourse with the offender and that the offender was reckless as to whether the victim was consenting to sexual intercourse," he said.

"I am unable to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that he was completely aware that she was not consenting."

The woman eventually came clean to her husband and told him about the coercion and death threats and on December 6, Dang went to her home where he stuck a hose under the door and flooded it, causing $6000 in damage.

In setting a non-parole period of three years and six months, Justice Southwood said Dang had previously been "largely of good character".

"I take into account that for much of his life, the offender has led a lawful existence and has made from time to time a meaningful contribution to his community," he said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

