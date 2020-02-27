Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who drove a digger into the lobby of a Travelodge hotel because he was angry about unpaid wages, has been jailed for five years.
A man who drove a digger into the lobby of a Travelodge hotel because he was angry about unpaid wages, has been jailed for five years.
Crime

Man jailed for driving digger into hotel

27th Feb 2020 8:02 PM

A digger driver who smashed up the entrance to a Travelodge hotel in Liverpool, England, has been sentenced to five years in jail.

John Manley caused more than £443,000 ($AU871,458) in damage after going on a rampage in a digger, tearing down walls and driving the vehicle into the lobby.

The 36-year-old went on the rampage on January 21, 2019, the day the project was to be handed over, because he was owed £600 ($AU1180) in wages and had not been paid over the Christmas period.

He drove the digger into the lobby.
He drove the digger into the lobby.

 

John Manley smashes through Travelodge hotel.
John Manley smashes through Travelodge hotel.

In video captured by a coworker, people can be heard telling the man driving the digger that they would give him the £600 themselves.

Merseyside Police issued a statement saying that they were investigating the incident, and that "one man experienced eye irritation due to exposure to diesel".

John Manley. Picture: Merseyside Police
John Manley. Picture: Merseyside Police

According to BBC, Judge David Aubrey QC said Manley was "intent on maximum damage and intended to leave a trail of destruction".

He said Manley had caused "destruction in the extreme" and put the safety of those inside and outside the building at risk.

The father-of-two was reportedly angry he could not afford electricity or food because he had not been paid, and so could not have his children over to stay.

Many on Twitter were shocked at the harsh sentence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

crash john manley travelodge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 24 hours away

        premium_icon She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 24 hours away

        News Everything you need to know about the 2020 Apple and Grape festival in Stanthorpe

        SURF RAGE: ‘She looked like she was in a car accident’

        premium_icon SURF RAGE: ‘She looked like she was in a car accident’

        News An ‘avoidable’ surf accident has left a grommet seriously injured

        EXPLAINED: Why dead fish keep appearing in Tweed waterways

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why dead fish keep appearing in Tweed waterways

        News The second fish kill occurred in Tweed waterways within a week

        Teen accused of stealing high-end cars

        premium_icon Teen accused of stealing high-end cars

        Crime A teenager has been charged after an alleged crime spree last year