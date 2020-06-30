Man jailed for luring then punching salesman in ‘ambush’

A young man who lured a second-hand salesman to a quiet street before punching him in the face and stealing a $1300 phone has been jailed.

A YOUNG man who lured a second-hand salesman to a suburban Brisbane street before punching him in the face and stealing a $1300 phone has fronted court.

Hashim Mohamed Shukri, 21, appeared by video at Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one count of robbery with personal violence.

The court was told that on October 25 last year, Shukri messaged a 25-year-old Pennywise employee using a fake Facebook profile and arranged to meet him at Woff Street in Sunnybank to buy an iPhone Xs.

The salesman arrived at 3.30pm and was "ambushed" by Shukri and another man.

The crown prosecutor said Shukri "lunged" at the salesman and punched him in the chin.

The court was told the salesman tried to run behind his car but then put his hands in the air and told them "they could have phone if they left him alone".

The salesman ran away and looked back to see the pair sprinting across Les Atkinson Park towards Sunnybank station.

Shukri was arrested six weeks later and made full admissions to police.

At the time of the robbery, he was on bail for other offences.

Shukri's barrister Russell Pearce said the offending occurred at a time when his client's life was "spiralling out of control".

Mr Pearce said Shukri was a refugee who had grown up in a camp in Kenya.

He told the court that when Shukri arrived in Australia as an adolescent he had struggled with school and fell in with the wrong crowd.

"He was introduced to drugs … and effectively that's why he's here," Mr Pearce said.

"His life is at a crossroads, he understands that. This is probably the last opportunity he will have for any leniency from the court."

Judge John Byrne told Shukri: "You simply can't go around assaulting people and stealing phones".

"That's what caused you to be in jail for the last seven months."

Shukri was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole.

Originally published as Man jailed for luring then punching salesman in 'ambush'