Man jailed over ‘evil’ NYE terror plot

The brother of the slain knife-wielding Bourke Street killer has been jailed for a decade over his "evil" terror plot for a New Year's Eve attack.

Ali Khalif Shire Ali admitted planning a terror attack in Melbourne that would have involved shooting civilians and taking hostages at Federation Square in 2017.

"What you were planning was random and despicable," Supreme Court Justice John Champion said in his sentencing remarks.

He labelled the planned attack "evil".

Ali Khalif Shire Ali (second from left) arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

The 23-year-old was jailed for 10 years for plotting the terror act and must serve at least seven-and-a-half years on Thursday.

He has already spent 906 days behind bars.

Ali is the younger brother of 30-year-old Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, who fatally stabbed Pellegrini's Espresso Bar owner Sisto Malaspina in 2018.

The killer was shot at the scene by police and died in hospital.

The younger Ali has been in custody since November 2017, when police arrested him at a Werribee shopping strip.