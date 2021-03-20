Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash
A man has died and a baby is in a critical condition after a single-car crash in the Bundaberg region early on Friday evening.
The vehicle, which was driven by a woman and had a baby in the back seat, left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.
There were two helicopters on the scene one of which flew three-month-old baby to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a doctor on board.
The 28-year-old man died on scene.
The 25-year-old woman driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
