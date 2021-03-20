Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
Crime

Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

by Cormac Pearson, Maddy Morwood
20th Mar 2021 6:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died and a baby is in a critical condition after a single-car crash in the Bundaberg region early on Friday evening.

The vehicle, which was driven by a woman and had a baby in the back seat, left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

There were two helicopters on the scene one of which flew three-month-old baby to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a doctor on board.

The 28-year-old man died on scene.

The 25-year-old woman driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

Originally published as Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES deployed south to “help mates” through floods and rain

        Premium Content SES deployed south to “help mates” through floods and rain

        News State E, emergency Service volunteers from the region head south to assist with storm and flood works on mid-north coast.

        ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Real estate hotter than ever

        Premium Content ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Real estate hotter than...

        Property Byron Bay real estate agent explains he’s never seen a bigger boom in his career.

        ‘Distressing’: Fear developers will take advantage of koala code

        Premium Content ‘Distressing’: Fear developers will take advantage of koala...

        Environment A Northern Shire’s mayor is concerned the new koala SEPP has been an oversight on a...

        High school tackles bullying with new online safety program

        Premium Content High school tackles bullying with new online safety program

        News A year-long program aimed at keeping children safe online was announced on National...