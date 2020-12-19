Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been killed during a fight at a taxi rank in Far North Queensland overnight when a verbal argument turned physical.
A man has been killed during a fight at a taxi rank in Far North Queensland overnight when a verbal argument turned physical.
Crime

Man killed during taxi rank fight

by Tanya French
19th Dec 2020 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died after a brawl at a taxi rank in Innisfail overnight.

A 28-year-old man died after he was punched several times when he tried to intervene on a verbal altercation at a taxi rank on Edith St at 2.20am.

It became physical when one of the men involved in the argument punched him several times, causing him to fall to the ground and rendering him unconscious.

A police officer started CPR at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead soon after.

A crime scene has been declared on Edith Street.

Anyone with information which may assist investigators is urged to contact police.

Meanwhile, police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was found in Ravenshoe last night with life-threatening injuries.

An off-duty paramedic found the man on the road on John Street with serious head injuries at 11pm.

He was airlifted to the Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Anyone with any information which may assist investigators, including dashcam footage of the area at the time, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

Originally published as Man killed during taxi rank fight

death murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATED: Uki water treatment plant back online after outage

        UPDATED: Uki water treatment plant back online after outage

        News THE community’s raw water quality wasn't suitable for drinking.

        WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        News Roads have been shaved like soap, shops and homes inundated, infrastructure...

        HSC 2020: Tweed Coast's high achievers revealed

        Premium Content HSC 2020: Tweed Coast's high achievers revealed

        Education Full results for Tweed Coast students who received the highest bands in the HSC...

        REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        News Tweed-Byron, Richmond police district numbers outlined in new report