Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Environment

Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

by Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Chamberlin
8th Sep 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been killed by a shark on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened at the popular Greenmount Beach just after 5pm.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Lifeguards treated the person on the beach but they could not be saved.

It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades.

The attack happened near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, a police spokesman said.

"A male has been pulled from the water after what has been reported as a shark attack," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing."

 

More to come.

Originally published as Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

More Stories

editors picks environment man killed shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services called to crash in Tweed

        Premium Content Emergency services called to crash in Tweed

        News Three people have been accessed by paramedics after a two-car crash in Murwillumbah today.

        Why NSW is winning its COVID-19 fight

        Why NSW is winning its COVID-19 fight

        Health NSW praised as ‘gold standard’ for suppressing virus

        COVID-19 may be making magpies swoop more

        Premium Content COVID-19 may be making magpies swoop more

        News Face masks confuse territorial magpies

        $59,000 technology helps employees with a disability

        Premium Content $59,000 technology helps employees with a disability

        News "With the right support and training our team can achieve so much"