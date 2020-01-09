Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
News

Man dies after farm truck door falls on him

by Ulises Izquierdo
9th Jan 2020 7:18 PM

A 51-year-old man has died at a farm in central Victoria, after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him.

Emergency services were called to a property in Baringhup, near Bendigo, around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said they found the Baringhup West man dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the death are not treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

Early Worksafe investigations suggest the man was working on an empty semi-trailer at the farm when the rear gate of the vehicle fell on him.

death farm accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        premium_icon Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        Crime A man on remand over the murder of a homeless man in Tweed Heads has been charged with attempted murder of a fellow Cessnock jail inmate

        COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Support comes from vandalism attack

        premium_icon COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Support comes from vandalism attack

        News The owner of a vandalised Kingscliff business had his spirits lifted

        Man facing historic sex assault charges named

        premium_icon Man facing historic sex assault charges named

        Crime Warren John McCorriston to be charged over sex assaults.

        BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos show Tweed drought reality

        premium_icon BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos show Tweed drought reality

        News Read more: Tweed’s koala habitats are a high bushfire risk