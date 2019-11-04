Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was reportedly thrown over a fence after he sustained a camel knee to the head on Sunday evening. Picture: Zoe Phillips/File
The man was reportedly thrown over a fence after he sustained a camel knee to the head on Sunday evening. Picture: Zoe Phillips/File
Offbeat

Man knocked out after camel sends him ‘flying’

Ashley Carter
4th Nov 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE straw that broke the camel's back, the animal kneed a man in the head at Belli Park yesterday, knocking him out and reportedly sending him flying over a fence.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics received a call about 5.50pm after a man in his early 50s was kneed in the head while putting honey on a camel's leg at a property on Belli Oak Tree Rd.

She said the triple-0 caller reported the man went flying over the fence, was knocked out and suffered a laceration to his nose.

He was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

camel editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 33 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 33 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court...

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges

        NSW set to remove speed camera warning signs

        premium_icon NSW set to remove speed camera warning signs

        News Drivers won’t receive warnings about mobile or fixed speed cameras

        Slashing Schoolies a ‘stupid decision’

        premium_icon Slashing Schoolies a ‘stupid decision’

        Crime "Will they just run riot in the streets?”

        Shock finding in bushfire investigation

        premium_icon Shock finding in bushfire investigation

        News Police know what ignited the disastrous fires