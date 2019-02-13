Residents shocked by foul note

A man has shocked residents and neighbours by telling a business owner and fellow member of the community he hopes his interior design business will fail.

The man posted the nasty note on the window of the business in the affluent inner Sydeny suburb of Potts Point.

"Hey locals. Are you as happy as me to see this store without any customers?" the note began.

"What sort of arrogant f**k thinks he can walk the street for 10 plus years thinking his sh*t don't stink, snubbing the locals everyday (sic) and then expect the very same people to support his enterprise.

"Bahahahahahahaha.

"Look forward to seeing this d***head out of business.

"Cheers."

An irate neighbour's expletive filled note against a shop owner.

The note appears to detail a personal ire between two neighbours, who may have known each other for over a decade.

The note was posted over a month ago on the window the business and was photographed by an Instagram user who posted it to their account over the weekend.

"Just a very normal note that any very normal person would leave on the front door of their local interior design boutique," wrote the local man on his Instagram account.

The note no longer remains on the window of the shop.

He told news.com.au that a local Facebook group, Potts Pointers, often contains similar posts by residents, referring to the group as a "cesspool of grumpy Baby Boomers".