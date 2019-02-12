Menu
Login
Offbeat

Residents shocked by foul note

by Phoebe Loomes
11th Feb 2019 8:00 PM

A man has shocked residents and neighbours by telling a business owner and fellow member of the community he hopes his interior design business will fail.

The man posted the nasty note on the window of the business in the affluent inner Sydeny suburb of Potts Point.

"Hey locals. Are you as happy as me to see this store without any customers?" the note began.

"What sort of arrogant f**k thinks he can walk the street for 10 plus years thinking his sh*t don't stink, snubbing the locals everyday (sic) and then expect the very same people to support his enterprise.

"Bahahahahahahaha.

"Look forward to seeing this d***head out of business.

"Cheers."

An irate neighbour's expletive filled note against a shop owner.
An irate neighbour's expletive filled note against a shop owner.

The note appears to detail a personal ire between two neighbours, who may have known each other for over a decade.

The note was posted over a month ago on the window the business and was photographed by an Instagram user who posted it to their account over the weekend.

"Just a very normal note that any very normal person would leave on the front door of their local interior design boutique," wrote the local man on his Instagram account.

The note no longer remains on the window of the shop.

He told news.com.au that a local Facebook group, Potts Pointers, often contains similar posts by residents, referring to the group as a "cesspool of grumpy Baby Boomers".

A resident left a nasty and expletive filled note on the window of a store in the affluent inner city suburb of Potts Point.
A resident left a nasty and expletive filled note on the window of a store in the affluent inner city suburb of Potts Point.

More Stories

Show More
expletive neighbours note offbeat real life

Top Stories

    Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

    Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

    Politics An annual grant of $5,000 has been pledged to every public school P&C in NSW if Labor wins next month's state election.

    Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

    Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

    Health Hospital staff morale is down due to possible site relocation.

    Fears phone tower could hurt Tweed children

    Fears phone tower could hurt Tweed children

    Health Vodaphone in firing line over Banora Point DA

    Terranora takeaway voted best seafood in Northern Rivers

    Terranora takeaway voted best seafood in Northern Rivers

    News Terranora takeaway has been named best seafood in Northern Rivers