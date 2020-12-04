Man led high-speed police chase into oncoming M1 traffic

A 26-year-old Gold Coast man will be released from prison before Christmas after a high speed police chase.

A 26-year-old Gold Coast man will be released from prison before Christmas after a high speed police chase.

A MAN who tried to outrun North Coast police on the wrong side of the M1 while driving disqualified will be out of prison by Christmas.

Tweed Heads Local Court heard Dale Collett was sentenced to prison time for a similar offence in 2019 in Victoria.

The 26-year-old was charged with six offences after driving 70km/h over the speed limit during a police chase in August.

Collett appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink from custody on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to charges including driving dangerously in a police pursuit, disqualified driving and possessing a prohibited drug.

Court documents revealed the Currumbin Waters man drove 120km/h in a 50km/h zone between 11.30pm on August 18 and 12.05am August 19 at Tweed Heads South.

Collet's car had two deflated tyres and he was also found with methylamphetamine, a folding knife, another person's ID and $660 cash on him when police arrested him.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said Collett only drove against traffic by accident because he was unfamiliar with the area and panicked when he saw police.

He said his client did a U-turn as soon as he realised and stopped the chase after only a short time.

Mr Gallagher explained Collett's criminal history began when he had been deeply affected by the death of family members and had turned to drugs in grief.

The court heard Collett relocated to the Gold Coast from Victoria last year and relapsed when a stranger at the pub offered him "something in terms of an addiction which was irresistible".

Mr Gallagher said on release from prison, Collett had a supportive mother and work lined up.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Collett had gotten behind the wheel contrary to court orders and slammed his dangerous driving.

He convicted and sentenced the landscaper-by-trade to an aggregate prison term of nine months.

Collett will be eligible for parole on December 17.