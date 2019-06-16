Man left dying on side of the road

Two men have been arrested after a man in his 20s was left dying on the side of a Victorian road northeast of Melbourne overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the alleged hit-run crash in Alexandra, a significant regional centre in Victoria, just after midnight where a man was found on the side of the road with life threatening injuries.

Paramedics treated him at the scene but he died while en route to the hospital.

Shortly after the incident, a 20-year-old man from Alexandra turned himself in to police and was being interviewed by major collision investigation detectives.

Police also arrested a 23-year-old man from the same Victorian town at a nearby house.

Both men are assisting police with the investigation, police said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Police told news.com.au the two had not yet been charged with the alleged crime.

A Toyota Hilux, believed to have been involved in the incident, has also been recovered.

This takes Victoria's road toll to 149, compared with 97 this time last year.

The two men are assisting police with the investigation.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au