CAUGHT OUT: A Burringbar man has been charged after driving under the influence. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man loses licence after ridiculous drink driving level

Aisling Brennan
by
1st Oct 2018 8:27 AM

A BURRINGBAR driver will face court after recording a blood alcohol reading more than three times over the legal limit.

Tweed Byron Police District will allege the 30-year-old man was driving his silver Ford Falcon under the influence when he collided with a parked Nissan Maxima on Pearl St, Kingscliff on Friday night.

After he returned a positive breath test at the scene, the man was placed under arrest and taken to the Kingscliff Police Station for a breath analysis.

At the police station the breath analysis returned a reading of 0.152, which is in the high range.

The man was issued with a court attendance notice for high range PCA and his driver's licence immediately suspended.

He will appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court on October 8.

