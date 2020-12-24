Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
News

Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Dec 2020 6:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car in Moreton Bay.

Emergency services were called to Bribie Island Road in Ningi, near the Redondo St intersection, about 10.07pm.

Police say the 27-year-old was lying on the road when he was struck.

He suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

The 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “Remarkable” mayor resigns

        Premium Content “Remarkable” mayor resigns

        News THE reasons why this Northern Rivers mayor has decided it is time for him to go.

        • 24th Dec 2020 6:26 AM
        Alternatives suggested to deal with border traffic nightmare

        Premium Content Alternatives suggested to deal with border traffic nightmare

        News Two Twin Town politicians reveal their solutions to the Queensland border traffic...

        ‘Disappointing’: Chamber lobbies Qld over border blues

        Premium Content ‘Disappointing’: Chamber lobbies Qld over border blues

        News A North Coast chamber of commerce revealed their list of changes to help the CBD in...