Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cosmo Kain has been seen in the Byron Bay and Cabarita areas in the past days.
Cosmo Kain has been seen in the Byron Bay and Cabarita areas in the past days.
News

Man missing for 30 days spotted on North Coast

16th Mar 2020 7:21 AM

POLICE are appealing for help after a man who has been missing for more than a month was spotted on teh North Coast in recent days.

Tweed-Byron Police District said Cosmo Kain was reported missing from Hornsby, Sydney on February 13.

The 30-year-old man has been seen in the Byron Bay and Cabarita areas in the past days.

"New South Wales Police have been investigating this matter since 13 February 2020 and are appealing for public assistance to locate him," Tweed-Byron police explained on social media.

"The missing person is described as being Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, thin build, with buzz cut hair cut.

"Police and family hold concerns for his welfare."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

byron bay missing man tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW beach where great white sharks won’t go

        premium_icon NSW beach where great white sharks won’t go

        News For the past five years, researchers have been tracking the movements of great white sharks. And they’ve stumbled upon a bizarre discovery.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced

        Alleged drug drivers caught after road spikes deployed

        premium_icon Alleged drug drivers caught after road spikes deployed

        Crime Three separate incidents highlight horror weekend of infringements on Northern...