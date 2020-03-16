Man missing for 30 days spotted on North Coast

Cosmo Kain has been seen in the Byron Bay and Cabarita areas in the past days.

POLICE are appealing for help after a man who has been missing for more than a month was spotted on teh North Coast in recent days.

Tweed-Byron Police District said Cosmo Kain was reported missing from Hornsby, Sydney on February 13.

The 30-year-old man has been seen in the Byron Bay and Cabarita areas in the past days.

"New South Wales Police have been investigating this matter since 13 February 2020 and are appealing for public assistance to locate him," Tweed-Byron police explained on social media.

"The missing person is described as being Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, thin build, with buzz cut hair cut.

"Police and family hold concerns for his welfare."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.