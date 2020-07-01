Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seriously concerned for the welfare of Daniel Barker, who has been missing for six weeks after he ran away from the scene of a car accident.
Police are seriously concerned for the welfare of Daniel Barker, who has been missing for six weeks after he ran away from the scene of a car accident.
News

Man missing for six weeks after car crash

by Jessica McSweeney
1st Jul 2020 6:30 PM

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of a man missing for more than six weeks in the Blue Mountains after running away from the scene of a car crash.

Daniel Barker, 41, was in the passenger seat of a car when it crashed into a tree at Wentworth Falls, just after 11pm on May 16th.

Mr Barker survived the crash, but instead of calling for help he began walking towards Wentworth Falls train station reportedly uninjured.

The driver escaped relatively unharmed.

Mr Barker, who is from South Bowenfels, was last seen walking on Railway Parade, and has been missing for more than six weeks.

Police searched nearby bushland but are yet to find the man.

Police say they are seriously concerned for Mr Barker's safety, given how long he has been missing.

He is described as being caucasian in appearance, approximately 160cm-170cm tall, thin build with grey and brown short curly hair.

Anyone with knowledge of Daniel's whereabouts or with dashcam footage should contact Crime Stoppers or Springwood Police Station.

Originally published as Man missing for six weeks after car crash in Blue Mountains

daniel barker missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver in critical condition after truck roller

        premium_icon Driver in critical condition after truck roller

        News A TRUCK has rolled on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

        Coolangatta businesses get border relief

        premium_icon Coolangatta businesses get border relief

        News The surf lifesaving club that’s spent the last three months stuck in the middle of...

        Border traffic chaos looms as locals fear massive gridlock

        premium_icon Border traffic chaos looms as locals fear massive gridlock

        News Border checkpoints to cause significant gridlock

        ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: Flight expansion slammed due to virus spike

        premium_icon ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: Flight expansion slammed due to virus spike

        News Tweed’s MP has slammed Jetstar’s flight expansion in Ballina.