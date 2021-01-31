Man off his trolley ends up in rescue helicopter

TROLLEY INJURY: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter transported a Suffolk Park man to Lismore Base Hospital after an early morning shopping trolley incident.

Paramedics treated a 23-year-old man who fell out of a shopping trolley in Byron Bay shortly after 2am today.

According to Ambulance NSW, they were called to the incident in Fletcher St, Byron Bay, a few minutes after 2am on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Three road ambulance crews and police also attended the incident.

It is understood the Suffolk Park man, 23, was unconscious when they arrived and suffering head injuries after falling out of a shopping trolley.

He was treated by the paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care team, before being flown to the Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Michael Dempsey said the main regained conciousness shortly before being transported.

“He was conscious and talking just before he was transported,” he said.

“He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”