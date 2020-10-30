Man on 56 charges wants case to proceed to trial

A BALLINA man facing drug supply and stolen property charges wants to be arraigned and to face trial, but the prosecution has been pushing for further negotiations, a court has heard.

When the case against Peter Maurice Cooper, 47, was mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Tracey Randall said her client wanted to be committed for trial.

Ms Randall said there had been two case conferences between the parties, three video conferences with her client, "four or five documents back and forth" and they still had not resolved the matter.

"We're just asking that we remain on the trajectory that we should be on and there's been plenty of notice," she said.

"He signed a charge certificate, I signed a charge certificate.

DPP prosecutor Clare Magni said the prosecutor who had been handling the case was on sick leave.

Ms Magni said she had been asked to seek an adjournment to November 11.

"There have been some negotiations back and forth and my understanding is there are some prospects it could resolve," Ms Magni said.

"There's 56 sequences; it's not something a person not acquainted with the matter would be able to resolve today."

But Ms Randall said she had told the DPP "on three occasions" her client wanted to be arraigned.

The court heard they wanted this to occur on the November 23 call-over date.

"If it hasn't been resolved by now, it's not going to be resolved," she said.

"My client's in custody. He wants to be committed."

Mr Cooper was arrested in March and his charges include drug supply, supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, failing to comply with reporting obligations, having goods suspected of being stolen in his premises, dealing with the proceeds of crime and receiving or disposing of stolen property.

Police will allege they found methylamphetamine and seized jewellery, bikes, power tools and watches, believed to have been stolen, when they executed a search warrant at his Ballina home on the evening of March 25.

The matter will return to court on November 11 and was due to be mentioned briefly today.