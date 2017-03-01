Man on run after breaching AVO, stalking, intimidation

Rodney Hoole is known to frequent the far north coast and Tweed Heads areas.

A MAN wanted on a warrant for offences including breaching an AVO, stalking, intimidation and reckless damage to property may be in the Tweed Heads area, police say.

Police say he knows he is wanted and is actively avoiding authorities.

Anyone who sees Rodney Hoole or has information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5536 0999.

Any information provided is treated as strictly confidential.