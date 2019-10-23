Menu
Man on the run after police chase through Tweed

Michael Doyle
23rd Oct 2019 11:41 AM
ONE officers has been taken to hospital following the police chase of an alleged stolen car in the Tweed.

Tweed Police said the noticed erratic driving on Byangum Road, Murwillumbah, yesterday afternoon.

Police realised the car being driven was an allegedly stolen Subaru Liberty, which was reported missing from a Cabarita address.

The driver sped away at speeds of up to 100km/h according to police, before it was abandoned on the side of the road and the driver fled.

A short time later, a white Hyundai i20 was allegedly stolen from a home at Bray Park.

Police located the vehicle and a second pursuit was initiated.

"The pursuit continued out of the Murwillumbah area, with the vehicle allegedly travelling at speeds of up to 150km/h," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle drove onto Commissioners Creek Rd, Commissioners Creek, when the driver did a U-turn and hit a highway patrol vehicle.

"The male driver fled the scene on foot.".

A senior constable who was involved in the chase was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with soft tissue damage.

The officer has been released from hospital, and no arrests have been made.

A search of nearby bushland, with assistance from the Police Dog Unit and Queensland PolAir was initiated by the driver has not been found.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

