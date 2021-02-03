Menu
Crime

Man on trial after alleged fatal stabbing of wife

JASMINE BURKE
JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 8:13 AM
A MAN who allegedly fatally stabbed his wife during an alcohol fuelled fight in Alice Springs is facing trial in the Supreme Court.

Nathan Swan pleaded not guilty to one count of manslaughter.

The couple had been in a relationship since about 2003 and had children together.

The court heard that on March 29, 2015 the victim had a night out socialising before returning home and going to sleep.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Robson SC said the Crown alleged she died as a result of a "violent assault".

"The accused was drinking at other locations on the same date. At some point he was dropped off at the address.

"Joseph Campbell (the victim's nephew) was asleep on the couch. When the accused arrived he kicked at the couch and told Joseph to leave.

"Before leaving the house Mr Campbell said goodnight to (the victim) who was in her bedroom.

"The Crown allege an argument began between the couple where at one point (Swan) punched or hit the deceased and sustained a hand injury, and at one point got a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the thigh which went in eight centimetres and severed an artery."

The court heard Swan called 000 after the alleged stabbing and told the operator along the lines of "she fell down on something sharp and she's bleeding and drunk".

Defence lawyer Tania Collins asked the jury, "can the prosecution prove beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Swan inflicted a fatal injury?".

The trial continues today.

 

    

 

court crime northern territory

