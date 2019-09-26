Menu
Crime

Man pleads guilty after drink driving incident

Michael Doyle
26th Sep 2019 2:43 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
A MAN in his 40s who crashed his car after allegedly trying to speed away from the cops while drink driving, will be back in court on Saturday.

John Michael Prisk, 46, appeared in the Tweed Heads Local Court today, following his arrest by Tweed-Byron Police on Wednesday night.

Prisk pleaded guilty to three of the four charges, following the alleged police pursuit.

The court heard police noticed Prisk driving his Holden Commodore "at speed" down Kennedy Dr, just after 4pm on Wednesday.

After police turned on their lights to get him to pull over, Prisk allegedly then accelerated away from police, initiating a chase.

After weaving between streets, the court was told Prisk crashed his car into a power pole and communications box.

His blood alcohol level was 0.122, more than twice the legal limit.

Prisk was arrested and charged with police pursuit, mid-range drink driving, drive unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of police pursuit, but has pleaded guilty to the other three charges

Prisk was refused bail by the court today, and will reappear on Saturday.

