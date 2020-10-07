Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour earlier this year over the online procurement of a child.
Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour earlier this year over the online procurement of a child.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to child sex offence

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GRAFTON man has entered a plea to a child sexual exploitation charge in Grafton Local Court yesterday

Terrence Edward Laybutt was charged with using a carriage service to procure a person under the age of 16 years for sexual activity and confirmed a plea of guilty.

Court documents reveal that in January 2020, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging online with Laybutt, who believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform on the child.

Laybutt was arrested by strike force detectives in Park Beach Coffs Harbour on February 4 this year.

The 63-year-old's lawyer Hugo Schleiger requested the matter be transferred to Coffs Harbour District Court for sentence, and magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the case to December 7.

More Stories

child sex offence clarence crime grafton court grafton local court strike force trawler
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGIC LOSS: ‘Good bloke’ mourned by sugar industry

        Premium Content TRAGIC LOSS: ‘Good bloke’ mourned by sugar industry

        News FROM a family of innovators, Wayne Rodgers played a major part in making the industry what it is today.

        Legal system marred by ‘deep and historical’ injustices

        Premium Content Legal system marred by ‘deep and historical’ injustices

        News JUSTICE should be blind, but your circumstances can make a world of difference if...

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        Woman charged over stabbing partner applies for bail

        Premium Content Woman charged over stabbing partner applies for bail

        News A woman allegedly stabbed her partner after he punched her