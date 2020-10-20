Menu
A man has pleaded guilty to an armed robbery involving a machete.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to machete robbery

Liana Boss
20th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who was due to face trial has pleaded guilty to a charge arising from a service station robbery in South Murwillumbah.

Nash Steven Cobb, 30, and his co-accused Jasmine Peta Gundy had both earlier pleaded not guilty to their charges in July.

But when Cobb was arraigned before Lismore District Court on Friday afternoon, he entered a guilty plea to robbing a man while armed with an offensive weapon.

The incident, which took place at a service station on Tweed Valley Way in South Murwillumbah on March 3 last year, involved the theft of money and cigarettes to the value of more than $5900, the court heard.

The court heard Cobb was armed with a machete at the time of the robbery.

The court heard Cobb was sentenced in January for another offence, committed around the same time as this robbery.

Judge Jeffery McLennan asked the parties to secure a copy of the judge's sentencing remarks in that matter as it might be relevant to his forthcoming sentencing proceedings.

Ms Gundy's allegation, involving the same charge, is still listed for trial.

Her solicitor, Heather Webb, told the court she had not yet had the opportunity to hold a conference with Ms Gundy since they learnt her co-accused would plead guilty.

Her trial is expected to run from November 9.

Ms Gundy is due back before court on November 6.

Lismore Northern Star

