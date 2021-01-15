Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a sex shop and steal a number of x-rated items has pleaded guilty from prison.
A man who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a sex shop and steal a number of x-rated items has pleaded guilty from prison.
Crime

Thief called Horne conducted a sex toy and lingerie ram raid

by Lea Emery
15th Jan 2021 1:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a Gold Coast sex shop has pleaded guilty from prison.

Shane Anthony Horne appeared via video link from prison when he pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to almost 50 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fraud, enter premises to commit an indictable offence, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

Horne used a stolen Toyota HiLux to smash through the front doors at low speed of the Playhouse Adult Store at Biggera Waters on April 5, 2020.

He took a number of sex toys and lingerie from the store.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Man pleads guilty to sex toys, lingerie raid

crime shane anthony horne theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Premium Content Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Crime Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles or boats in December and January.

        Scrapped to the bargain bin: Target stores set to close

        Premium Content Scrapped to the bargain bin: Target stores set to close

        Business Several Target stores on the Northern Rivers will soon close

        Don Page: RDA will work to reduce business reliance on China

        Premium Content Don Page: RDA will work to reduce business reliance on China

        News THE former MP has been reappointed as chair of RDA Northern Rivers

        Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        Premium Content Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        News There are risks involved with one of our key summer activities