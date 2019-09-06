Man proves ‘odd’ Tinder approach works

Striking up a conversation, he said: "Am I supposed to send my CV to you separate or do you just want a covering letter?"

A MAN'S "cover letter" asking a girl out impressed her so much she agreed to let him progress to the next stage of the interview - a date.

Looking for love online is a minefield of numerous apps, with catfishes and X-rated photos potentially lurking among the swipes, The Sun reported.

And with so many people all looking for a relationship, it can be hard to stand out.

So one bloke decided to write a "cover letter", explaining why a girl, Claire, should date him.

Their hilarious exchange was uploaded to Reddit, where people are praising the man's enthusiasm.

One person described it as "oddly heartwarming".

The man got straight to the point and asked if she wanted a CV. Picture: Reddit

Explaining how the pair got on to the topic of CVs and cover letters, it was revealed Claire's profile said: "It's a bio, not a CV."

Amused by his message, Claire, from Dundee (Scotland), told him a cover letter was enough.

Making sure his letter was as authentic as possible, he then asked for a "job description".

Happy to go along with the hilarious chat, Claire typed one out, explaining it's right up her street as she's a "business teacher".

She wrote: "Lonely, mildly depressed single female seeking remotely stable man friend to people watch in reality and via Netflix.

Claire also played along — writing him out a job description Picture: Reddit

He didn't disappoint, writing out a full cover letter. Picture: Reddit

"Responsibilities include: chaperoning to live music events, cinemas and sh*tty Dundee bars, perhaps occasionally a nightclub.

"Corresponding via a range of media within adequate times.

"Ability to tolerate prolonged bouts of complaining about life or work as well a (sic) questionable music taste.

"Providing mental and physical support in a range of activities including the gym.

"Spooning and perhaps sexual duties.

"Temporary post. Potential to become permanent."

And not one to disappoint, the man replied with a cover letter that he started off "Dear Claire".

He got to the next stage — an interview. Picture:

He wrote: "I'm writing this letter in regard to the temporary / permanent position of Partner.

"Please find my desperate attempt at wooing below."

He went on to explain how he is a "reasonably stable man" that has previous experience in dating / being a partner with "varying levels of success".

He even made a point he can deal with copious amounts of complaining.

"Prefer outdoor activities to indoor exercise but can do," he added.

"Will deal with drinking session professionally until shots are ordered though will still find way home.

"Sexual performance may vary.

"Thank you for taking the time to review my application, I look forward to hearing from you and hopefully progressing to the next stage of a date."

People have praised the man’s determination online. Picture: Reddit

Claire was amazed he took the time to write such a specific reply, saying: "I can't believe you actually wrote me a cover letter.

"It's one of the better ones I've had so I guess we could do an 'interview'."

The man's dedication has been praised online, with nearly 500 people commenting on the post.

One person said: "This made absolutely my day! Much success at the interview!"

Another added: "That's actually pretty creative lol."

"I hope they get married and start a business. Perfect future old couple," a third said.

Others said the woman had better write him an offer letter having passed the interview.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission